Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Walmart announces $350 million investment in Cullman distribution center

According to the press release from Walmart, the investment in the distribution center will...
According to the press release from Walmart, the investment in the distribution center will help keep the shelves stocked at all Walmart locations across the region.(PRNewswire)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Walmart announced a $350 million investment in the high-tech automation of the Cullman regional distribution center Tuesday.

According to a press release from Walmart, the investment is part of a broader initiative that will modernize all 42 of Walmart’s regional distribution centers.

When the renovations are complete, the distribution center will be able to ship nearly double the cases.

The new technology used in the distribution center will automate what was once a physically demanding process. It will use a combination of people and robotics and a massive storage system to increase the speed at which the center can send products to the stores.

“Walmart’s Cullman distribution center has been a pillar in our community for the last 40 years,” said Ken Caviness, General Manager of the Cullman distribution center. “Adding robotics, automation and AI-powered software systems to this facility will revolutionize an already impressive operation, fundamentally changing the way we distribute products to stores.”

According to the press release from Walmart, the investment in the distribution center will help keep the shelves stocked at all Walmart locations across the region.

The $350 million investment is the single largest investment in Cullman’s history according to the press release.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there were possible shots fired near a movie theater in east Montgomery...
Possible shots fired near Chantilly movie theater Saturday night
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Saturday night
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this...
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Saturday evening

Latest News

Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say
Work to begin on new Pike Road community
Crews to break ground on new Pike Road community
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Dog attack leaves two injured in Tarrant