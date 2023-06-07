Advertise
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery

Montgomery police have charged three men with trafficking fentanyl.
Montgomery police have charged three men with trafficking fentanyl.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Montgomery police have charged three men with trafficking fentanyl.

According to court documents, Deshon Williams, La’Vicent Solomon and Dominick Sankey are each facing charges of tracking illegal drugs.

Court documents show the three men were arrested during separate incidents. Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday after being found with 38 grams of a white rock and yellow substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl.

An arrest affidavit indicates Sankey was charged on June 2 after being found in possession of 43.7 grams of a white hard rock-like substance suspected to be fentanyl.

Solomon was charged on June 1 after being found in possession of 6.7 grams of a white rock-like substance that field tested positive for fentanyl, court records say.

In addition to trafficking, Sankey and Williams were charged with possession of marijuana. Sankey is also charged with certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm.

Additional details surrounding these arrests have not been publicly released.

The Alabama Statehouse passed a bill during the 2023 legislative session that creates a mandatory minimum sentence for possession of fentanyl. Possessing a gram of fentanyl would be a three-year sentence. Up to eight grams would mean life in prison.

