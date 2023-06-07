Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program grandfather clause to end in July

As of July 31, the minimum disability rating requirement for the program will increase to 40%,...
As of July 31, the minimum disability rating requirement for the program will increase to 40%, ending the grandfather clause that has been in effect since 2017.(Source: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is preparing for changes in the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program.

As of July 31, the minimum disability rating requirement for the program will increase to 40%, ending the grandfather clause that has been in effect since 2017.

Applications for dependents of eligible veterans rated 20-30% must be received in the ADVA headquarters office no later than July 30.

The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program provides assistance with tuition, books, and instructional fees for dependents who qualify. Eligible students attending an eligible public or private institution may receive up to the Department of Defense Tuition Assistance Cap (currently $250 per credit hour) and up to $1,000 for the combination of textbooks and instructional fees each semester after other grants and scholarships have been utilized.

There are approximately 16,000 students enrolled in the program. To learn more about the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program, click here.

ADVA encourages veterans or loved ones needing information or assistance with applying to visit one of ADVA’s 63 Veterans Service Offices around the state.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say

Latest News

The Inaugural Runway 5K is happening this weekend at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Inaugural MGM Runway 5K happening this weekend
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane en route to Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.
Conecuh County authorities investigating double homicide in Evergreen
Montgomery police have charged three men with trafficking fentanyl.
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery