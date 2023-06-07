Alabama House presents annual Shroud Award for ‘deadest bill’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives brought back one of their most beloved traditions this legislative session. The Alabama House presented its annual Shroud Award, given to the lawmaker with the deadest bill of the session.

After 41 years of presentation, this was the first award given since the pandemic started.

This year the honor went to President Pro Tempore Chris Pringle for a substitute to HB339.

The bill that passed changes the date of next year’s primary run-off elections. However, the substitute to make that change permanent was voted down by representatives unanimously.

“With the rejection of the substitute, on a vote which was so staggering we won’t even mention nobody has seen in the House voting machine, bleed that much red in many a year,” said House PIO Clay Redden.

A funny House tradition is back!! The Shroud Award for the deadest bill of the session is given to Rep. Chris Pringle for the failed substitute to HB339. #alpolitics 😹 pic.twitter.com/IzB5fn9ZxI — Erin Davis (@erindavisnews) June 6, 2023

“I’m looking at my colleagues, and I see a lot of smiling faces and happy people. And I want you to know how much I appreciate this. And I want you to know something because we haven’t done this in a number of years, but I get to pick next year’s winner,” stated Pringle.

Lawmakers concluded the legislative session shortly after this award was given.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.