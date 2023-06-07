Advertise
Battleship Memorial Park to sell original USS Alabama WWII teak deck items
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning next week, anyone will have the opportunity to take home a piece of the USS Alabama.

The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park announced that the ship’s original WWII teak deck will be available for purchase beginning Monday, June 12, 2023. Proceeds will go directly to fund the teak deck replacement project.

After over 80 years of wear, the battleship deck required replacement, according to park officials. Last year, the park, located at 2703 Battleship Pkwy. in Mobile, began a three-year teak deck replacement project. Since then, contracting crews have completed nearly three of five phases, officials said.

“Replacing our World War II teak deck is a three-year, $8.5 million project,” said Maj. Gen. Janet Cobb, USA (Ret.), the park’s executive director. “Whatever is paid for an item of BB-60 teak will go into our teak deck account. Maintenance of the battleship, submarine and park exhibits is expensive. We work those requirements simultaneously with the teak deck project. The Battleship Commission is pleased that the public can finally purchase a part of the ‘Mighty A.’”

The worn original planks will come in the form of pens, coins, coasters, plaques, magnets, cutouts and blocks varying in size. Items may be purchased in-store or via phone or email.

In addition, larger dimensions of the unfinished teak planks will also be sold by the linear foot by appointment only, according to park officials.

For more information, please visit Battleship Memorial Park’s website at https://www.ussalabama.com/teak-deck-project/ or call the Ship’s Store at 251-432-0261. Emails related to purchases can also be sent to shipsstore@ussalabama.com.

