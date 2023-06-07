Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Conecuh County authorities investigating double homicide in Evergreen

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Conecuh County Coroner’s Office said it is investigating a double homicide that happened Tuesday night in Evergreen.

The incident occurred around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Green Apartments on Preyer Street.

Raenajai Smith, 23 of Evergreen was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The second victim, James Matthews Jr, 22, also of Evergreen, was taken by ambulance to Evergreen Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to a post on the coroner’s office’s Facebook page.

The families have been notified, officials said.

No further information is available at this time, the coroner’s office said.

The Evergreen Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating.

Both victims are being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Mobile for autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say

Latest News

The Inaugural Runway 5K is happening this weekend at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Inaugural MGM Runway 5K happening this weekend
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane en route to Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.
Montgomery police have charged three men with trafficking fentanyl.
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
As of July 31, the minimum disability rating requirement for the program will increase to 40%,...
Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program grandfather clause to end in July