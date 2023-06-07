Advertise
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer

Chris Judah was placed on paid suspension and two others are jailed in an alleged scandal involving confidential police information.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County’s Emergency Management Director Chris Judah is off the job, and two others have been charged, including a writer for blogger Rickey Stokes.

County Commissioners placed Judah on administrative leave after meeting in executive session.

After the unanimous vote to suspend him with pay, he departed without comment.

About one hour later, Dothan police announced the arrests of 40-year-old Jesse Ryan Taylor and 43-year-old Amy Johnson Granberry.

Taylor, the Stokes employee, provided technology services to EMA and was paid contractually, County Chairman Brandon Shoupe confirmed to News4 several weeks ago.

With rickeystokesnews.com, he used the pen name JR Tyson.

Stokes is a former EMA employee who has not been accused of wrongdoing in the allegations.

Police charged Taylor with 12 counts of Computer Tampering.

He already faced theft charges involving allegations that, as a Dothan firefighter, he stole Fentanyl from the department. He resigned following his arrest last year.

Granberry, the assistant communications director for the city of Dothan’s 911 dispatch center, is also charged with Computer Tampering and was placed on administrative leave.

Investigators jailed her on a $180,000 bond.

The communication system shares a building with EMA.

