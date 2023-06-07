Houston County EMA Director placed on leave

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation into possible misconduct.

The decision came after Judah met with commissioners in private for about 20 minutes.

After a unanimous vote to place him on leave, he met separately with Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe.

Chairman Shoupe would not rule out other disciplinary measures against Judah or others who could have been involved in the matter.

“I really can’t say a lot about the situation at this time,” Shoupe told News4. “I hope our investigation will be complete (soon).”

This is not the first time Judah has been scrutinized.

In 2021, one commissioner accused him of failing to obtain the required certification for his job.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.