Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Houston County EMA Director placed on leave

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation into possible misconduct.

The decision came after Judah met with commissioners in private for about 20 minutes.

After a unanimous vote to place him on leave, he met separately with Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe.

Chairman Shoupe would not rule out other disciplinary measures against Judah or others who could have been involved in the matter.

“I really can’t say a lot about the situation at this time,” Shoupe told News4. “I hope our investigation will be complete (soon).”

This is not the first time Judah has been scrutinized.

In 2021, one commissioner accused him of failing to obtain the required certification for his job.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say

Latest News

June 6, 2023, Mayor Reed recognized the staff of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and made a...
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed declares June 6 as Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Day.
Montgomery Fire Rescue
Montgomery Alabama Fire Rescue Foundation to support firefighters after ‘catastrophic’ events
A man has been charged with robbery after an incident in Pike County.
Man charged in Pike County robbery
The Inaugural Runway 5K is happening this weekend at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Inaugural MGM Runway 5K happening this weekend