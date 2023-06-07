Ike Irish named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn designated hitter Ike Irish has been named a 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, the publication announced Wednesday.

Irish becomes the 20th Freshman All-American in program history, including the first since four Tigers earned the distinction in 2018, Tanner Burns, Cody Greenhill, Edouard Julien, and Steven Williams.

Irish, who was previously named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team, finished the season as the team leader in average (.361), hits (86), and doubles (24) while ranking second in RBI (50) and total bases (130) and third in runs (48).

Irish’s 24 doubles set an Auburn freshman record, eclipsing assistant coach Gabe Gross’ 23 doubles from 1999, and are tied for the sixth most in program history, including the most since 2005. He also led the Southeastern Conference and freshmen nationally in the category. The Hudsonville, Michigan, native ranked third in the league and fourth among freshmen nationally in hits, while his batting average was also good for a top-10 mark in the SEC.

Irish started all 58 games in his first season on the Plains and led the team with 28 multi-hit games while tying for second with 14 multi-RBI efforts. He started his Auburn career with 13 multi-hit performances in his first 17 games, good for a .465 clip entering SEC play.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.