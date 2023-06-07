Advertise
Inaugural MGM Runway 5K happening this weekend

The Inaugural Runway 5K is happening this weekend at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
The Inaugural Runway 5K is happening this weekend at the Montgomery Regional Airport.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Inaugural Runway 5K is happening this weekend at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The MGM Runway 5K will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a closed course located on the MGM Airfield with roughly four miles of runway. Runners will have a chance to run beside the aircraft and get a close-up view of the aircraft landing and taking off.

While registration to run during the 5K is closed, volunteers and spectators can still sign up.

For more information, please visit this link.

