Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking heat, humidity and isolated storm chances

Latest News

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
A man in Galveston, Texas, found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach.
Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach