Man charged after Millbrook wastewater station ‘extensively’ damaged

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a traffic crash that caused over $100,000 worth of damage to Millbrook city property.

According to Millbrook police, Aaron M. Lafave, 36, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charges are related to an incident that took place on May 27 around Cantabury Lane, according to Chief P.K. Johnson. Officers were called to the area after a report of a vehicle that had run off the roadway and appeared to be stuck. At the scene, officers discovered that a 2018 Jeep Wrangler had left the road, struck several mailboxes, a fire hydrant and a cable box before running through a fence and hitting a wastewater pumping station.

Johnson says the driver of the Jeep was later identified as Lafave. Officers detected the odor of alcohol on Lafave’s breath and body at the scene. After a field sobriety test, Johnsons says it was determined Lafave was under the influence and he was taken into custody.

“We are extremely fortunate that the driver, in this case, did not sustain any serious injuries or cause harm to anyone else,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that the wastewater station, run by the city of Millbrook, received extensive damage.

“I know the Millbrook Utility Department had to be called out to deal with the damage and complications that occurred as a result of the pump station being offline following the collision,” Johnson said. “A lot of man hours were expended due to this incident and after speaking with our Utility Department Administrator, Michael Harris, the cost of repairing the damage could far exceed $100,000.00.”

Lafave was placed in the Elmore County Jail.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.