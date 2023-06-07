Montgomery Alabama Fire Rescue Foundation to support firefighters after ‘catastrophic’ events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new foundation has been formed to support the firefighters and families of Montgomery Fire/Rescue during catastrophic events.

MFR announced the creation of the Montgomery Alabama Fire Rescue Foundation Tuesday, formed for the purpose of providing additional training, education, technology and a conduit for MFR peer support.

“Along with the continued support of our members, our community, and the Mayor’s Office, this project will help reduce the emotional and financial stress endured by injured firefighters and their families following a catastrophic situation,” MFR said in a Facebook post.

The foundation’s creation follows a tragic May 14 house fire that left two people dead, including a child, and six others injured, including five Montgomery firefighters.

MFR says Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw, 45, and Deandre M. Hartman, 34, suffered serious injuries, while Adarius Wesley, James A. Christian, Jr. and David O. Watson, III were treated and later released from Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery to continue their recoveries at home.

Crenshaw has since returned home after weeks at UAB. Hartman remains hospitalized in Birmingham.

Donations to the foundation can be made through the Central Alabama Community Foundation at this link.

