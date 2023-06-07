Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed declares June 6 as Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Day.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, Mayor Reed recognized the staff of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and made a proclamation, declaring June 6 officially as Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Day in the City of Montgomery.

The staff of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was invited to attend the City of Montgomery City Council Meeting on Tuesday. While at the meeting, Mayor Reed spoke about the successful partnership the City of Montgomery and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have had this year and for the existence of the partnership.

89 guns were collected during the May 20, 2023, Montgomery Gun Buyback. A total of $6,450.00 in gift cards were paid to citizens for the guns collected.

9,656 criminal charges filed, 2,976 fugitives apprehended, and 14,343 tips received since 1997.

$26,120.00 was paid out in rewards for the first part of 2023.

Received the 2022 Southeastern CrimeStoppers Association Productivity Award. Southeastern serves over fifteen states and recognizes the most productive CrimeStoppers programs per capita each year.

Reached 6,287,768 people on social media for the first part of 2023.

Released over 300 press releases so far this year to over 250 media contacts, clearing 121 cases for our law enforcement partners.

Currently serving 83 law enforcement agencies in 30 counties in Alabama.

Provided 166 Continuing Education Training Hours to 74 law enforcement officers in Alabama. The training hours go toward each officer’s APOST yearly requirement.

Presented CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year award to twenty-five officers selected from our partnering agencies.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers stated that they truly appreciate the accolades and consider it an honor to officially have their own day of recognition that will be remembered for years to come.

CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization that brings together law enforcement, media, and the community to stop, solve, and prevent crime.

