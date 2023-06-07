Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed declares June 6 as Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Day.

June 6, 2023, Mayor Reed recognized the staff of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and made a...
June 6, 2023, Mayor Reed recognized the staff of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and made a proclamation, declaring June 6 officially as Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Day in the City of Montgomery.(CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, Mayor Reed recognized the staff of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and made a proclamation, declaring June 6 officially as Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Day in the City of Montgomery.

The staff of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was invited to attend the City of Montgomery City Council Meeting on Tuesday. While at the meeting, Mayor Reed spoke about the successful partnership the City of Montgomery and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have had this year and for the existence of the partnership.

  • 89 guns were collected during the May 20, 2023, Montgomery Gun Buyback. A total of $6,450.00 in gift cards were paid to citizens for the guns collected.
  • 9,656 criminal charges filed, 2,976 fugitives apprehended, and 14,343 tips received since 1997.
  • $26,120.00 was paid out in rewards for the first part of 2023.
  • Received the 2022 Southeastern CrimeStoppers Association Productivity Award. Southeastern serves over fifteen states and recognizes the most productive CrimeStoppers programs per capita each year.
  • Reached 6,287,768 people on social media for the first part of 2023.
  • Released over 300 press releases so far this year to over 250 media contacts, clearing 121 cases for our law enforcement partners.
  • Currently serving 83 law enforcement agencies in 30 counties in Alabama.
  • Provided 166 Continuing Education Training Hours to 74 law enforcement officers in Alabama. The training hours go toward each officer’s APOST yearly requirement.
  • Presented CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year award to twenty-five officers selected from our partnering agencies.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers stated that they truly appreciate the accolades and consider it an honor to officially have their own day of recognition that will be remembered for years to come.

CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization that brings together law enforcement, media, and the community to stop, solve, and prevent crime.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cecil man has been charged with murder in a Montgomery homicide.
Police charge Cecil man in capital city homicide
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
A truck has collided with a train in Tallassee prompting the roadway in the area to close.
Person injured after truck collides with train in Tallassee
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say

Latest News

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA Director placed on leave
Montgomery Fire Rescue
Montgomery Alabama Fire Rescue Foundation to support firefighters after ‘catastrophic’ events
A man has been charged with robbery after an incident in Pike County.
Man charged in Pike County robbery
The Inaugural Runway 5K is happening this weekend at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Inaugural MGM Runway 5K happening this weekend