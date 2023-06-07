Advertise
MPS creates ‘Portrait of a Graduate’ project

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is developing a system with a set of competencies and skills each high school graduate should have.

The school system is working on a project to develop a “Portrait of a Graduate,” which focuses on the preparedness of its high school graduates.

“As school leaders, we must continually ask ourselves what are the hopes, dreams, and aspirations that our community has for our children,” said MPS Supetinednet Melvin Brown. “We want all MPS students to have learning experiences that prepare them to be lifelong learners and contributors today and tomorrow.”

According to Brown, the school system wants students to be prepared in areas aside from traditional subjects like math and science. They want students to also be collaborative, global thinkers and empathetic people.

The “Portrait of a Graduate” project will be locally developed but globally positioned. The district has recruited a dynamic portrait design team that is diverse and represents all aspects of the community, including students, to help co-design the portrait.

“Working collaboratively with our community stakeholders is essential to developing a portrait that describes what our students need in order to be prepared for their futures,” Brown said.

The district plans to share its progress of the “Portrait of a Graduate” work with families and community members at district and school-sponsored events. They also plan to create opportunities for community feedback to inform ongoing implementation.

For more information about MPS, visit www.mps.k12.al.us.

