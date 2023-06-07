Advertise
Opelika Police Department investigating a theft of property at Ulta

Ulta theft suspects
Ulta theft suspects(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, second degree, which occurred at Ulta, located at 2690 Enterprise Drive.

According to officials, the suspects were seen on surveillance video trying to conceal approximately $1,700 worth of fragrance, before exiting the store.

Officials say the first suspect, who has short black hair, was seen wearing a light color zip up jacket. The second suspect has long black hair, and was seen wearing a top. The third suspect has short cropped blonde hair, and was seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a graphic t-shirt.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

