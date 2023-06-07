Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Register for alligator hunting season in Alabama

Alligator hunting season in Alabama
Alligator hunting season in Alabama(Billy Pope, ADCNR)
By Grace Owens
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Before you can start hunting these unique reptiles, you need to register for a special permit to tag them legally.

Registration began June 6, 2023 at 8 a.m., and will close July 11, 2023 at 8 a.m. Applicants will see if they were approved for a permit on July 12, 2023 at 8 a.m.

If you are selected to receive a permit, you must accept it by 8 a.m. on July 19, 2023.

All applicants for this permit must hold a valid “all game” or “small game” hunting license in the state of Alabama.

Alligator hunting season will soon kick of in the Southeastern region of Alabama. It will begin from Official Sunset Time on August 12, and will run until the Official Sunrise Time on September 4.

The Southeastern region of the Alabama Alligator Management Area includes private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Russell counties. This area excludes Lake Eufaula, which is its own management area.

To learn more about alligators in Alabama or to access the license application, visit the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
A man has been charged in a traffic crash that caused over $100,000 worth of damage to...
Man charged after Millbrook wastewater station ‘extensively’ damaged
The Montgomery City Council is cracking down on apartment complexes that have a history of crime.
Montgomery City Council hears from apartments with history of crime
Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane arrives in Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.

Latest News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
'Summer Nights' at The Shoppes at EastChase summer of 2022
‘Summer Nights’ returns to The Shoppes at EastChase
A person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Montgomery.
Man injured, suspect in custody after Thursday shooting
Alabama State Senate
Alabama Senate approves Gang Bill, awaits Gov. Ivey’s signature
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Former President Trump to visit Alabama for ALGOP event