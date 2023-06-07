Register for alligator hunting season in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Before you can start hunting these unique reptiles, you need to register for a special permit to tag them legally.

Registration began June 6, 2023 at 8 a.m., and will close July 11, 2023 at 8 a.m. Applicants will see if they were approved for a permit on July 12, 2023 at 8 a.m.

If you are selected to receive a permit, you must accept it by 8 a.m. on July 19, 2023.

All applicants for this permit must hold a valid “all game” or “small game” hunting license in the state of Alabama.

Alligator hunting season will soon kick of in the Southeastern region of Alabama. It will begin from Official Sunset Time on August 12, and will run until the Official Sunrise Time on September 4.

The Southeastern region of the Alabama Alligator Management Area includes private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Russell counties. This area excludes Lake Eufaula, which is its own management area.

To learn more about alligators in Alabama or to access the license application, visit the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.