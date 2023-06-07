Advertise
Registration still open for 40th Alabama State Games

The 40th Alabama State Games are set for June 9th through the 11th.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - We are only days away from the 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games, and time is running out to register online.

Online registration for disc golf and wrestling closes June 8 at midnight.

A number of events will have onsite registration on June 10. Below is the list, along with their sports information page.

Shotgun- Event site: Shiloh Clays (6263 Co Rd 42, Calera) Event info: https://www.alagames.com/shooting-sports

Bowling- Event site: Bowlero Riverview (2908 Riverview Rd, Birmingham) Event info: https://www.alagames.com/bowling

Judo Event- Event site: Trussville Civic Center (5381 Trussville Clay Rd, Trussville) Event info: https://www.alagames.com/judo

Volleyball- Event site: Pelham Rec Center Beach Course (315 Pelham Park Blvd, Pelham) Event info: https://www.alagames.com/volleyball

Jackson Aultman Atomic Ninja Challenge- Event site: Ninja Obstacle Academy (2316 Memorial Pkwy NW a, Huntsville, AL 35810) Event info: https://www.alagames.com/ninja-challenge

For more information about the Alabama State Games, click here.

