Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Historical Commission announces new grant program to benefit historic sites

The program will assist in preserving and repairing historic sites in Alabama.
The program will assist in preserving and repairing historic sites in Alabama.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Historical Commission has received $6 million in funding from Gov. Kay Ivey and the state legislature for the Preservation of Alabama’s Significant Sites (PASS) grant program.

The program will assist in preserving and repairing historic sites in Alabama. Preference will be given to any structure built before 1840 for government or public purposes that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and that is owned by a local city, town, county government, or non-profit organization.

Structures built before 1965 that are eligible for or listed in the NRHP and significantly contributed to the Civil Rights Movement will also be given preference.

“These funds will open up new opportunities for historic places prior to 1840 with Civil Rights history to be restored and renewed for future generations,” said Alabama Historical Commission Chairman Dr. James Day. “Thanks to the legislature and their dedication, the Alabama Historical Commission is able to continue preserving and maintaining the elements of our state’s past.”

Local and county governments and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for the PASS program.

Sites receiving grant funds from the National Park Service or receiving state or federal historic tax credits are not eligible for funding. There is no maximum grant amount and funds will be given to “brick and mortar” projects for the physical preservation of historic sites.

“AHC thanks Governor Kay Ivey and the state legislature for this new grant program that serves as an additional avenue for local governments and non-profit organizations to preserve historic places in Fiscal Year 2023,” said Lisa D. Jones, Executive Director of AHC and State Historic Preservation Officer. “The protection and preservation of historic places is central to the mission of the Alabama Historical Commission. This new grant program provides essential assistance for properties prior to 1840 and sites associated with the Civil Rights movement to gain more support and additional funding to protect the places in Alabama that have rich history.”

The application period is June 8 – July 10. To learn more about the PASS program, click here. To apply for the PASS program, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
A man has been charged in a traffic crash that caused over $100,000 worth of damage to...
Man charged after Millbrook wastewater station ‘extensively’ damaged
The Montgomery City Council is cracking down on apartment complexes that have a history of crime.
Montgomery City Council hears from apartments with history of crime
Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment

Latest News

Juneteenth Freedom Day
MMFA invites the public to celebrate Juneteenth
Scene video of shooting on Montgomery's Bowen Drive
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
'Summer Nights' at The Shoppes at EastChase summer of 2022
‘Summer Nights’ returns to The Shoppes at EastChase