Alabama Historical Commission announces new grant program to benefit historic sites

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Historical Commission has received $6 million in funding from Gov. Kay Ivey and the state legislature for the Preservation of Alabama’s Significant Sites (PASS) grant program.

The program will assist in preserving and repairing historic sites in Alabama. Preference will be given to any structure built before 1840 for government or public purposes that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and that is owned by a local city, town, county government, or non-profit organization.

Structures built before 1965 that are eligible for or listed in the NRHP and significantly contributed to the Civil Rights Movement will also be given preference.

“These funds will open up new opportunities for historic places prior to 1840 with Civil Rights history to be restored and renewed for future generations,” said Alabama Historical Commission Chairman Dr. James Day. “Thanks to the legislature and their dedication, the Alabama Historical Commission is able to continue preserving and maintaining the elements of our state’s past.”

Local and county governments and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for the PASS program.

Sites receiving grant funds from the National Park Service or receiving state or federal historic tax credits are not eligible for funding. There is no maximum grant amount and funds will be given to “brick and mortar” projects for the physical preservation of historic sites.

“AHC thanks Governor Kay Ivey and the state legislature for this new grant program that serves as an additional avenue for local governments and non-profit organizations to preserve historic places in Fiscal Year 2023,” said Lisa D. Jones, Executive Director of AHC and State Historic Preservation Officer. “The protection and preservation of historic places is central to the mission of the Alabama Historical Commission. This new grant program provides essential assistance for properties prior to 1840 and sites associated with the Civil Rights movement to gain more support and additional funding to protect the places in Alabama that have rich history.”

The application period is June 8 – July 10. To learn more about the PASS program, click here. To apply for the PASS program, click here.

