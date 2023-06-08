Advertise
Alabama native and Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams to host free youth football camp

Alabama native and Dallas Cowboys defensive end, Sam Williams is hosting a free youth football...
Alabama native and Dallas Cowboys defensive end, Sam Williams is hosting a free youth football camp.(Sportstrust)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama native and Dallas Cowboys defensive end, Sam Williams is hosting a free youth football camp for 150, 1st through 6th graders at Marbury High School this Saturday June 10th.

Campers will participate in various organized drills led by Sam and local coaches.

Cracker Barrel will provide breakfast, Front Porch Grill will provide lunch for all campers, and Frios Gourmet Pops will be given out as a treat at the end of the camp.

Everytown, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control and against gun violence, will also be onsite to talk to parents about gun safety and the best way to secure storage of firearms. Williams lost his brother & niece to gun violence, so he has partnered with Everytown to share their mission and help educate families in his hometown about gun violence.

Event Details

Saturday, June 10th

9 a.m.-12 p.m. (check-in starts at 8:30)

Marbury High School 2360 U.S. Hwy 31 N.

Deatsville, AL 36022

If you have any questions about the event, you can send inquiries to samwilliamscamp@gmail.com

