ASU 4x100m relay team advances to finals

AUSTIN, Texas. (WSFA) - Alabama State University men’s 4x100m relay team became the first relay in school history to make the National Championships Finals on the opening day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships,

Victor Smith, Matthew Clarke, Justus Trainer, Jamarion Stubbs, and alternate Kendrick Winfield finished third in their heat and sixth overall, clocking a new school record time of 38.56 to move on to the finals.

The 4x400m relay team consisting of Kendrick Winfield, Daquan Tate, Khabeeba Mills, Joshua Knox, and alternate Jamarion Stubbs finished ninth in their heat, where they fell short of qualifying for the finals with a time of 3:08.75.

The Hornets will be back on the track Friday at 8:02 p.m. as they look to bring home a National Championship title to Montgomery.

