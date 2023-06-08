Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biden, others react as SCOTUS orders Alabama to redraw congressional districts

The Supreme Court says Alabama must draw a second majority Black district after a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act
Rep. Sewell, Alabama's only Democrat or African American in Congress, reacts as the Supreme Court orders new maps to make a second majority Black district.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reaction is coming in after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday that orders Alabama to redraw its congressional map to create a second majority Black district.

In a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the court’s liberals, the Supreme Court affirming a lower court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in the state’s recently drawn map.

The Legislature retained a single majority Black district in its 2021 drawing despite African Americans making up more than a quarter of the state’s population. During that redistricting special session, Alabama Democrats presented three different options for new maps, but none have two minority districts.

The finalized map was challenged in court as being racially gerrymandered. It was ultimately picked up by the nation’s highest court in early 2022, but justices stayed a lower court’s order that the map be immediately redrawn. That stay allowed for the map to be used to govern the 2022 elections while the case made its way through the court’s docket.

The judges ultimately found that spreading Black residents out among districts makes it much more difficult to elect more than one candidate of their choice. Instead, Alabama’s Black population is large enough and geographically compact enough to create a second district, the judges found.

The state argued that drawing a new map would force it to sort voters by race and insisted it was taking a “race neutral” approach to redistricting. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was unavailable for comment Thursday as her office reviews the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Lawmakers will have to enter into another special session to redraw the map, which will be used in the 2024 elections.

Evan Milligan, who is named in the case Allen v. Milligan, called the ruling a win for democracy and freedom across the country.

MORE REACTION

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
A man has been charged in a traffic crash that caused over $100,000 worth of damage to...
Man charged after Millbrook wastewater station ‘extensively’ damaged
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape

Latest News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Alabama State Senate
Alabama Senate approves Gang Bill, awaits Gov. Ivey’s signature
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Former President Trump to visit Alabama for ALGOP event
Rep. Chris Pringle was the 2023 recipient of the Shroud Award, given to the lawmaker with the...
Alabama House presents annual Shroud Award for ‘deadest bill’