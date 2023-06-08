Advertise
Brundidge husband and wife arrested in Post Office theft

Brandie and Tory Boone have been arrested on theft of property first degree charges.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two arrests were made in Brundidge in connection with a theft at the Brundidge Post Office.

According to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, On Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery, where an undisclosed amount of money was taken at the Post Office.

The investigation led to two people of interest, and it was determined that there had not been a robbery. Chief Green stated that USPS employee Brandie Boone, 44, of Brundidge, and her husband Tory Boone, 47, of Brundidge, have been arrested on theft of property first-degree charges.

The Boone’s are currently being held in the Pike County Jail. Chief Green stated that the money has been recovered by investigators.

No further information is available as this incident is being further investigated by the USPS Inspection Service.

