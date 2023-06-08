Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Widely scattered showers and storms today, then a brief drop in humidity!

A few more towns will get rain today thanks to a weak cold front, but coverage still won’t impact everyone
First Alert 12: Quick look at the First Alert forecast as we track temps, rain/storm chances & the humid factor.
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Summer doesn’t officially start for another two weeks, but the combination of heat and humidity is easy to come by across the state. Afternoon highs will climb once again into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day through the weekend and into next week.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will also remain in the forecast. While it does not rain all day and it will not rain for everyone, many will remain dry and warm.

A few of the pop-up to isolated storms could be intense, with heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning. Remember if you are outside and hear thunder roar, go indoors and wait out the storm, they are typically short lived this time of the year!

We are watching a slight lowering of the muggy air that is currently in place. More comfortable (but still mild) conditions are expected to arrive Friday and Saturday, all thanks to a frontal boundary that is forecast to move through the area on Thursday.

The previously mentioned boundary will also bring a slight uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon; while still not overly widespread, a few more showers and storms will be prevalent Thursday compared to the past several days.

Rain chances do look more limited on Friday and Saturday. With that being said, we are keeping low end rain chances in the forecast, mainly for our southern counties and locations closer to the Gulf Coast region.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

The more noticeable change, to go along with the quick drop in humidity, will be overnight lows... Friday night will dip into the lower 60s, compared to the near 70° lows we have been seeing as of late, giving a crisp start to the weekend on Saturday

Shower and storm activity looks to be on the increase as we move into next week, as we are tracking the potential for several systems to dive into Alabama, keeping rain and storm activity in the forecast.

Temperatures remain on either side of 90° this weekend and into the start of next week, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
A man has been charged in a traffic crash that caused over $100,000 worth of damage to...
Man charged after Millbrook wastewater station ‘extensively’ damaged
The Montgomery City Council is cracking down on apartment complexes that have a history of crime.
Montgomery City Council hears from apartments with history of crime
Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane arrives in Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking more heat, humidity & isolated storms
Quick look at the First Alert forecast as we track temps, rain/storm chances & the humid factor.
Could changes be coming our way soon? Amanda talks a brief drop in humidity
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking heat, humidity and isolated storm chances