Friday marks WSFA’s annual Summer Fund and Food Drive

WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday marks WSFA 12 News’ annual Summer Fund and Food Drive, and we can’t wait to see you as we gather food and money to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank!

WSFA 12 News crews will be at Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway starting at 5 a.m. to take your donations! We’ll be there until 7 p.m., so come on out!

Can’t make it out to the drive but still want to give a donation? Great! Click here to give a secure monetary donation.

Thank you to our generous sponsors, including Renfroe’s Market, Dixie Electric Cooperative and the City of Montgomery!

