Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Indian Pines Golf Course set to reopen in Auburn

Indian Pines Golf course re-opening
Indian Pines Golf course re-opening(Source: Indian Pines Golf Course)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Indian Pines Golf Course will reopen to the public this fall with a completely redesigned and renovated course, along with a brand-new name.

Indian Pines will become Pines Crossing when the golf course reopens this fall. The new name reflects a tie between old and new, maintaining some familiarity with the former name, while reflecting the course’s location on the line between Auburn and Opelika near the railroad tracks.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
A man has been charged in a traffic crash that caused over $100,000 worth of damage to...
Man charged after Millbrook wastewater station ‘extensively’ damaged
The Montgomery City Council is cracking down on apartment complexes that have a history of crime.
Montgomery City Council hears from apartments with history of crime
Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment

Latest News

'Summer Nights' at The Shoppes at EastChase summer of 2022
‘Summer Nights’ returns to The Shoppes at EastChase
Montgomery County is hosting a couple of fun events this weekend, and you’re invited!
Montgomery County invites public to weekend events
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground
A new health clinic will provide free health screenings and other services across Alabama to...
New EJI Health Clinic to provide free screenings, services to formerly incarcerated
June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the City of Montgomery has hosted several...
Montgomery hosts events to raise awareness of gun violence