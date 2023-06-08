Indian Pines Golf Course set to reopen in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Indian Pines Golf Course will reopen to the public this fall with a completely redesigned and renovated course, along with a brand-new name.

Indian Pines will become Pines Crossing when the golf course reopens this fall. The new name reflects a tie between old and new, maintaining some familiarity with the former name, while reflecting the course’s location on the line between Auburn and Opelika near the railroad tracks.

