Jefferson County deputy arrested for using position for personal gain

Caleb Jefferson
Caleb Jefferson(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy has been charged with using his position for personal gain.

Investigators obtained warrants against 22-year-old Caleb Jefferson before he turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. He has since posted bond and been released.

Jefferson is currently on administrative leave.

