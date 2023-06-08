Juvenile charged with attempted arson of Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile has been charged with the attempted arson of a Montgomery business.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the incident happened Wednesday at 4:56 p.m. inside the restroom of a business on Woodmere Boulevard. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a trash can with burned materials that had been extinguished and moved outside.

An investigation into the fire found video footage showing the juvenile leaving the business’ restroom and telling others there was an issue. A staff member then noticed heavy smoke and extinguished a fire inside a trash can in the restroom.

During an interview, fire officials say the juvenile told investigators she did not set the fire. But, witnesses at the business reported smelling smoke when she left the restroom.

Fire officials say that because the fire was intentionally started while people were inside the business, and the business wanting to prosecute, the juvenile was charged with arson first degree.

Ultimately, the fire caused no damage, MFR added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.