Late runs lift Biscuits over Blue Wahoos, 8-5

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSFA) - With a six-game losing streak against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-21) on the line, the Biscuits (27-26) were able to take control of a back-and-forth ballgame in the final two innings to take an 8-5 victory on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Antonio Jimenez made his first Double-A start of the season for Montgomery against Evan Fitterer for Pensacola. Both starters controlled the game early, with only two runners reaching scoring position in the first two innings.

Both teams broke through in the third with the Biscuits striking first off a solo-home run by Evan Edwards. Jose Devers responded in the bottom frame with a solo-shot of his own for the Blue Wahoos, tying the game at 1-1.

Mason Auer singled on a sharp ground ball to left field and stole two bases to give the Biscuits a chance to take the lead back. Heriberto Hernandez was able to bring Auer in to score off a sacrifice fly as Montgomery took the lead back 2-1.

Auer now has 24 stolen bases this season, which is tied for third and three steals away from first place in the Southern League. The center fielder also has the longest active hitting streak on the team at six games.

The ballgame took a turn in the sixth inning when Cody Morissette launched a two-run homer over the center field wall to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 3-2. It started a four-frame sequence that saw both teams record eight combined runs and four lead changes.

The Biscuits responded in the top of the seventh with an RBI-single from Edwards and a sacrifice fly from Ronny Simon to make the score 4-3. Pensacola got two runs in the exact same way during the bottom of the inning, with Jose Devers recording the RBI-single and Will Banfield hitting a sacrifice fly to make the score 5-4 for the Blue Wahoos.

Down to their last out in the top of the eighth, Heriberto Hernandez sent a two-run homer into the bay behind left field to lift the Biscuits ahead by one run. Pensacola was unable to fire back as Montgomery entered the ninth inning up 6-5.

Hernandez now leads the Biscuits in home runs with eight on the season and is tied for sixth in the Southern League. The left fielder is also in second place for the most RBIs on the team with 27, which is one shy of the lead held by Austin Shenton.

The top of the ninth included a wild pitch from Zach Leban that allowed Shenton to score, and Tristan Peters immediately followed with an RBI-double to make the score 8-5. Enmanuel Mejia looked to close the door on a Blue Wahoos rally, and the righty was able to force a four-six-three double play to earn his first save of the season.

Nelson Alvarez (2-0) earned his second win of the season for the Biscuits, while Dylan Bice (1-1) recorded his first loss. Alvarez finished the night with two runs off one hit along with one walk and was awarded a blown save despite earning the win.

The Biscuits and the Blue Wahoos will resume their six-game series on Thursday, June 8 with a featured pitching matchup of Cole Wilcox (0-4) for the Biscuits against M.D. Johnson (0-2) for Pensacola.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on June 13 to play the Biloxi Shuckers. The series will include a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by RTJ at Capitol Hill on Thirsty Thursday, June 15; Ladies Night on Friday, June 16; Outdoors Night presented by Outdoor Alabama feat. Specialty Jerseys and Max Fireworks on Saturday, June 17th; and a Father’s Day Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Common Bond Brewers and Bark in the Park on Sunday, June 18th.

