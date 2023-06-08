Advertise
Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant

Zachory Broom
Zachory Broom(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested after a shooting Wednesday in one of the employee areas at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the plant around 5 p.m. after a vehicle was shot at several times. Two people were inside, but no one was injured.

Authorities say one of the victims was involved in a disagreement with Zachory Broom that resulted in both of them getting into a fight in the parking area after work. After the fight was over, the victim, as well another person, got into the victim’s vehicle and were driving away.

Broom went to his vehicle in a separate parking area, but then drove back and located the victims in their vehicle.

Broom then fired several shots, hitting the victim’s vehicle before leaving the scene, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Late Thursday night, Broom was found by investigators at a home in Jefferson County.

Broom, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging into an occupied vehicle.

