Man injured, suspect in custody after Thursday shooting

A person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Bowen Drive around 7 a.m. after a call that someone had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries from being shot. The victim, who has not been named, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police added.

No other information about the shooting has been publicly released.

