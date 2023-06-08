Man injured, suspect in custody after Thursday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Bowen Drive around 7 a.m. after a call that someone had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries from being shot. The victim, who has not been named, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police added.

No other information about the shooting has been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.