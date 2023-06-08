MMFA invites the public to celebrate Juneteenth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, in collaboration with the City of Montgomery and its Department of Cultural Affairs, says they are excited to invite the community to Juneteenth at the MMFA, a celebration of African American culture and creativity, on Saturday, June 17, from 9–11 a.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 1–4 p.m.

“Reminding us that as long as any one of us is in bondage, we are all shackled, Juneteenth offers us the opportunity to celebrate freedom,” says Board President Laurie Jean Weil, D.V.M. “Through visual and performative arts, the MMFA Juneteenth observance invites all Montgomerians to come together to commemorate liberation and the creative spirit within each of us. Please join us and bring your family and friends to your Museum.”

The festivities begin on Saturday when the John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden gates open to a Second Line-style processional parade accompanied by Jonathan Michael and the G.W. Carver High School band and flag team. Visitors are invited and encouraged to join the processional and can pick up flags and noisemakers at the gates starting at 8:30 a.m.

Visitors can participate in artmaking activities after the parade by designing their celebratory tambourines and Juneteenth flags.

Throughout the morning, attendees will enjoy live music from Jonathan Michael, create sidewalk chalk art inspired by the holiday, and get a family portrait at our photo booth with Juneteenth-inspired flair.

Featured artist EL Chisolm, based in Atlanta and a Birmingham native, will lead a collaborative mural project with a reveal of the completed mural near the end of the event. Complimentary snacks and strawberry lemonade will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from the Museum’s cafe, Verde.

Inside the Museum, visitors can explore The Bias Inside Us, an exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service designed to raise awareness about the social science and psychology of implicit bias, the impact of this bias, and what people can do about it. Also on view are two exhibitions of youth art by local students from Valiant Cross Academy and the MMFA’s Teen Arts and Activism Camp, with themes that celebrate the role of art in social change.

On Sunday, the Mayor’s Young Professional Council will host a Father’s Day Brunch from 1-4 p.m. in the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Caddell Sculpture Garden.

The event will allow visitors to join in fellowship and celebrate family and the Juneteenth holiday. Guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch, while beverages will be provided. Food trucks will also be on-site for those who want to sample some excellent local cuisine. Attendees will enjoy music, artmaking activities, and a photobooth throughout the event.

