Montgomery County invites public to weekend events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County is hosting a couple of fun events this weekend, and you’re invited!

Friday, the Montgomery County Activity Center Community is hosting Garden Build Day.

This is a partnership with the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to launch a community garden in the Grady community. The garden will provide a location for people who live in that area to grow fresh produce. You’ll get to help construct the garden and plant vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, corn and sweet potatoes. The event starts at 7 a.m. at the Montgomery County Activity Center on Old School House Rd.

Saturday is National Fishing Day, so Montgomery County invites everyone to Elton Dean Park on Old Selma Road to do a little fishing.

While fishing is not usually permitted, between 7 a.m. and noon, the County is opening the pond for fishing. The pond is stocked with bass, bream and catfish. You’ll need to bring your own bait and tackle.

There is no charge to participate in either event.

