Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery County invites public to weekend events

Montgomery County is hosting a couple of fun events this weekend, and you’re invited!
Montgomery County is hosting a couple of fun events this weekend, and you’re invited!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County is hosting a couple of fun events this weekend, and you’re invited!

Friday, the Montgomery County Activity Center Community is hosting Garden Build Day.

This is a partnership with the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to launch a community garden in the Grady community. The garden will provide a location for people who live in that area to grow fresh produce. You’ll get to help construct the garden and plant vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, corn and sweet potatoes. The event starts at 7 a.m. at the Montgomery County Activity Center on Old School House Rd.

Saturday is National Fishing Day, so Montgomery County invites everyone to Elton Dean Park on Old Selma Road to do a little fishing.

While fishing is not usually permitted, between 7 a.m. and noon, the County is opening the pond for fishing. The pond is stocked with bass, bream and catfish. You’ll need to bring your own bait and tackle.

There is no charge to participate in either event.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
A man has been charged in a traffic crash that caused over $100,000 worth of damage to...
Man charged after Millbrook wastewater station ‘extensively’ damaged
The Montgomery City Council is cracking down on apartment complexes that have a history of crime.
Montgomery City Council hears from apartments with history of crime
Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane arrives in Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.

Latest News

Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground
A new health clinic will provide free health screenings and other services across Alabama to...
New EJI Health Clinic to provide free screenings, services to formerly incarcerated
June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the City of Montgomery has hosted several...
Montgomery hosts events to raise awareness of gun violence
The Alabama Department of Archives and History will offer three half-day genealogy workshops on...
ADAH offering 3 summer genealogy workshops