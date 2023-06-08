Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Whitewater will celebrate its grand opening with a weekend-long festival July 7-9.

The weekend-long festival will include a corporate raft race where locals will vie for bragging rights as the first to win gold at the new venue, running events including a 5k for adults, a “Whitewater Mile” jogging event for kids and live music performances from five nationally touring bands.

Dining at Eddy’s, Montgomery Whitewater’s on-site restaurant, and opportunities to raft and kayak on the world-class recirculating whitewater course will also be featured. Day passes for water activities are now available for purchase on the park’s website.

“Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening is monumental for the region and for the incredible teams of professionals who have turned this larger-than-life project into a reality,” said Montgomery Whitewater Chief Executive Officer, Dave Hepp. “We are truly grateful for the visionary leaders of this community for their support and look forward to welcoming our neighbors and visitors to celebrate an active, outdoor lifestyle here for years to come.”

As part of the grand opening celebration, Montgomery Whitewater will draw athletes from across the United States for the Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals, an American Canoe Association sanctioned event.

The ACA is the Olympic governing body for the sport of canoe slolam, a timed event where athletes navigate a whitewater course through rapids and a combination of downstream or upstream gates.

Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening events are free to attend, but whitewater activities must be purchased online in advance or in-person at the park. A $10 event parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Grand opening weekend schedule of events:

(Subject to change.)

Friday, July 7

11 a.m. Public whitewater activities open

1 p.m. Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals: Second Run

6-10 p.m. Live music performances

Harper O’Neill

Devon Gilfillian

Saturday, July 8

8 a.m. Splash 5K Run

9 a.m. Whitewater Mile fun/kids run

9 a.m.-noon Corporate Raft Races

10:00 a.m. Public whitewater activities open

4–9:30 p.m. Live music performances

Electric Blue Yonder

Soul Rebels

George Porter Jr. and Runnin’ Pardners

Sunday, July 9

8 a.m. Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals Semi-finals, Finals and Awards Ceremony

11 a.m. Public whitewater activities open

For a complete schedule of grand opening events and daily water activity departures or to learn more about Montgomery Whitewater, click here. For information on the corporate raft race, contact info@montgomerywhitewater.com.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.