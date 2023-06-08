Pike County School’s JROTC program host first STEM camp at Troy University

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike County schools’ JROTC program is holding its first camp today at Troy University, teaching skills for the military and beyond.

It was made possible in part due to funding from the Department of Defense.

“We have a lot of students that are from this area. We toured places like Rex Lumber, Lockheed Martin, KW plastics, and KW containers. They didn’t know what they do there. They didn’t know there were jobs available to them or that they or their family could get a job there right now,” said Jeremy Knox, Director of Career Technical Education for Pike County Schools.

While touring companies around the wiregrass, 100 students were put into groups to construct a robot from the ground up.

“We’re trying to stimulate the mind from various different missions. We have four missions that they have to do, and those missions can get these kids interested in the various stem ideas we have in Pike County,” said Major Calvin Morris, STEM camp commander.

At the end of the camp Friday, students will present what they completed during this experience. Some students were surprised by how hands-on the camp has been.

“This one ties in a lot more academics and not just military academics like STEM science, technology, engineering, and math. It was just amazing to be able to able to tour different industries that most of us wouldn’t be able to do on our own. “said Student Javon Mcgough

And the camp also developed them personally.

“I take part in a lot of activities I never really opened up, so I was the type of person that would take the credit and stay in the back corner, but it has opened me up as a leader,” said Mcgough

