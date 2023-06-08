Advertise
Plane carrying Joran van der Sloot lands in Birmingham, Ala.

The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen for the first time in years.
By Sara Hampton and WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The plane carrying Joran van der Sloot has landed at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Thursday, June 8 around 2 p.m.

Van der Sloot is accused in the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in May 2005.

Natalee Holloway
Natalee Holloway

He is back in the U.S. to face criminal charges, according to Holloway’s family. Beth Holloway says the government of Peru agreed to temporarily extradite van der Sloot to Birmingham to face federal wire fraud and extortion charges related to an alleged attempt to extort the Holloway family for money in exchange for details about how Holloway died, and where her remains are located.

Van der Sloot was being held in a prison in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores.

Natalee Holloway’s body was never found and no one is currently charged in her death.

The arraignment of van der Sloot will take place Friday, June 8, in the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse.

