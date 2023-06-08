Advertise
RV catches fire in east Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire in east Montgomery held up traffic for a while Thursday afternoon.

Flames and heavy smoke were coming from a recreational vehicle on the southbound side of Taylor Road just south of Halcyon Boulevard. It has since been cleared, and traffic is moving steadily again.

It is not yet known what happened or if there were any injuries. WSFA 12 News has reached out to police for information.

