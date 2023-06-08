Advertise
Selma declares emergency at Memorial Stadium

The city of Selma has declared an emergency on Memorial Stadium.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma has declared an emergency at Memorial Stadium.

Officials had been in discussion with Selma City Schools to transfer the ownership of the stadium and Bloch Park so the school would cover the costs of repairs.

An ad hoc committee recommended the city keep the facilities and work on repairs to the stadium.

“That allows us to actually expedite the bid process because by passing that resolution, we are now able, on June 13, hopefully, to open up those sealed bids,” Selma Council President Billy Young said.

Memorial Stadium and Bloch Park were in the direct path of an EF2 tornado on Jan. 12 and Hurricane Zeta in 2020.

The costs of repairing both facilities are projected to be $1.5 million, but the city plans to work in phases using money from the state and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Young mentioned the city plans to have the stadium completed before the 2023 football season, but the city is prepared for delays due to rising costs, labor shortages and shipping delays.

“Our city is still healing,” Young said. “We need something that we can grab onto. We need activities that we can enjoy collectively.”

