UAB shares how to protect your kid’s eyes this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With summer comes more outdoor sports, and apparently, more eye injuries for kids. UAB says eye injuries are much more common in May and June before reaching a peak in July.

Gerald McGwin, a professor of epidemiology at UAB says around 2,000 children in Alabama get eye injuries that require medical attention every year and the most common cause is sports and specifically, swimming.

He says pool chemicals play a prominent role in the numbers while other causes include getting hit by water toys or flying elbows and feet. While you can’t always prevent those kind of accidents, McGwin says you can eliminate some of the others.

As far as the chemicals, McGwin says to make sure the pH level is within normal range and make sure to have a barrier between your eyes and the water like with goggles or swim masks.

“Eye protection, eye protection, eye protection is key regardless of the sport,” said McGwin. “It may seem like an inconvenience. It may seen like it impedes with the game but so does having to go to the emergency department to have a treated eye injury.”

He says for decades household chemicals have been one of the leading causes for eye injury in children and the other cause: pens or pencils.

