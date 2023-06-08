Uniti to provide 21st century technology to 19th century Old Alabama Town

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Uniti Fiber, a publicly-traded data transport company founded in Mobile, announced Thursday that it is partnering with the Landmarks Foundation to bring 21st century technology to the 19th century Old Alabama Town attraction in downtown Montgomery.

“Old Alabama Town is an authentic representation of southern life in the 1800s, but like any other business, we need modern, high-speed, broadband internet in order to operate,” Landmarks Foundation Executive Director Collier Neeley said. “We had no previous high-speed provider, so when Uniti Fiber was willing to step up and make five circuits available for our use, we were excited by the opportunity.”

Old Alabama Town consists of 50 authentically restored 19th and early 20th century structures that stretch through six blocks in historic downtown Montgomery.

The buildings include an operating history museum that is open for tours as well as commercial real estate properties available for rent, and all are overseen by the Landmarks Foundation.

Jody Melancon, an account executive with Uniti Fiber, said the Landmarks Foundation partnership is part of the company’s overall expansion of services in the capital city, which was recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting event at the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.

“Acquiring a new customer is always worthy of celebration, but when Uniti partners with a group like the Landmarks Foundation, we know that the services we provide are improving the community and making an already special attraction even better,” Melancon said. “We look forward to significantly growing and expanding Uniti’s presence in Montgomery, and we deeply appreciate the ribbon-cutting ceremony that the local chamber held in honor of our company’s commitment to the River Region.”

