Wiregrass JROTC students learn STEM skills, connect with local employers

STEM Leadership Academy teaches skills for the military and beyond
The JROTC program at Pike County Schools is teaching skills for the military and beyond at its first STEM camp.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike County Schools’ JROTC program is holding its first camp today at Troy University, teaching skills for the military and beyond.

It was made possible in part due to funding from the Department of Defense.

“We have a lot of students that are from this area. We toured places like Rex Lumber, Lockheed Martin, KW Plastics, and KW Container. They didn’t know what they do there. They didn’t know that jobs are available to them or that them or their family could get a job there right now,” said Jeremy Knox, Director of Career Technical Education for Pike County Schools.

While touring companies around the Wiregrass, 100 students were put into groups to construct a robot from the ground up.

“We’re trying to stimulate the mind from various different missions. We have four missions that they have to do, and those missions can get these kids interested in the various stem ideas we have in Pike County,” said STEM Camp Commander Major Calvin Morris.

At the end of the camp Friday, students will present what they completed during this experience. Some students were surprised by how hands-on the camp has been.

“This one ties in a lot more academics and not just military academics like STEM, you know, science, technology, engineering, and math. It was just amazing to be able to able to tour different industries that most of us wouldn’t be able to do on our own.“ said student Javon McGough.

And the camp also developed them personally.

“I take part in a lot of activities but I never really opened up, so I was the type of person that would take the credit and stay in the back corner, but it has opened me up as a leader,” said McGough.

