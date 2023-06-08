Advertise
Woman charged with arson, attempted murder in Thursday shooting

A suspect has been arrested after one person was left in life-threatening condition in a Montgomery shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Bowen Drive around 7 a.m. after a call that someone had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries from being shot. The victim, who has not been named, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, MFRs Bureau of Investigations responded to a request from MPD to investigate damage to a stove burner in the residential structure.

A person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Montgomery.
A person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Montgomery.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

The suspect Kimberly Nicole Edwards, 33, shot the victim and then turned on all the stove burners in an attempt to damage the home by a fire. Edwards admitted to investigators that she did turn the burners on before she left.

MFR investigation stated that the origin of the fire was in the kitchen, and there were burned paper materials nearby.

Edwards told MPD’s Criminal Investigation Division that she had been hearing voices for the past week and did not remember any actions she took while at the home.

The fire caused no damage to the structure. However, since Edwards intentionally started the fire in an occupied dwelling, she is being charged with attempted arson first degree.

According to arrest records, Edwards is also being charged with attempted murder. Bond has been set at $90,000 between the two charges.

No other information about the shooting has been publicly released.

