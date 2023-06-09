Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

19+ teens injured in partial deck collapse at beach

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the...
The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At least 19 teenagers were injured when a deck partially collapsed in the Houston area Thursday.

A Brazoria County spokesperson said five teens were flown to the hospital while six were taken by ambulance and others were taken in private vehicles.

She said none had life-threatening injuries.

According to the spokesperson, the victims, between 14 and 18 years old, were visiting the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp at Surfside Beach.

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.

It is unclear why it failed, but police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Nicole Edwards is charged with attempted arson and attempted murder following an...
Woman charged with attempted murder, attempted arson in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
Xiaoqin Yan, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was found guilty of committing arson and...
Woman convicted for 2021 arson of historic First Baptist Church Montgomery
Montgomery Whitewater will celebrate its grand opening with a weekend-long festival July 7-9.
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail

Latest News

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers
University of North Alabama to announce new stadium on Friday
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case
Nate Paul, an ally of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was taken into custody by federal...
Texas businessman tied to impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in federal court