Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 Elmore County students to be featured in Smithsonian showcase

Three students from Stanhope Elmore High School will be featured in a competition in Washington, D.C.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of Stanhope Elmore High School juniors will be representing Alabama at the nation’s capital.

Zamorie Gipson, ZoRiyah Ray and Sha’Hollene Smith have been working on a research project about the “Little Rock Nine” since the beginning of the school year.

The “Little Rock Nine” is a group of Black Arkansas students who sparked desegregation in U.S. schools.

“I feel like it’s very important to know where we came from so we know where we need to go in the future,” said Smith.

The trio recently won in their division at the Alabama History Day competition in Montgomery, which qualifies them to be featured in a live showcase at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

“If we go and do everything, like execute everything as we’re supposed to, it’s going to be fine,” said Gipson.

The group said they chose the “Little Rock Nine” as the topic of their history project because of how meaningful their role was in Black history.

“It means a lot to us because we’re all Black,” said Ray. “And that whole topic just helps us a lot, and we go to a mixed school too.”

Kathy Paschal, a history teacher at Stanhope Elmore High School, said the girls have been self-sufficient in their research for their exhibition.

“They knew what they wanted to do. They did the preliminary, and I said, ‘Oh, that looks good,’” Paschal said, “And they kind of ran with it from there, and they did a very good job.”

Gipson, Ray and Smith will compete with other groups from different states for scholarships and to have their work displayed at the Smithsonian.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
Kimberly Nicole Edwards is charged with attempted arson and attempted murder following an...
Woman charged with attempted murder, attempted arson in Montgomery shooting
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act

Latest News

Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets low 75 inspection score
Dozens attend Pike Road Schools meeting to support fired teacher
3 Elmore County students to be featured in Smithsonian showcase
Free concert series kicks off at The Shoppes at EastChase