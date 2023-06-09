ASU alum Tytus Howard named NFLPA’s 2023 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSFA) - Houston Texans and former Alabama State University offensive lineman Tytus Howard has been named the 2023 winner of the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year presented by the NFL Players Association. The award is presented annually to a top professional football player who attended a Historically Black College and University.

The Monroeville, Ala., native played for the Hornets from 2015-2018, starting 35 games on the offensive line, and was a first-round draft pick of the Houston Texans after the 2018 season.

Howard is coming off arguably the best showing of his four-year career. While playing primarily at right tackle for the Texans, he allowed only three sacks and five quarterback hits during the 2022-23 campaign. Houston drafted Howard out of Alabama State in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He rewarded the team’s trust by earning All-Rookie honors that season.

“To receive an honor like this is something I will always cherish,” Howard said. “Black colleges have played a large role in producing some great NFL players while providing an example of success for people of color like myself. I’d like to thank the NFLPA for creating this award to uplift HBCUs, and I’m grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Howard will be recognized as this year’s winner during the 14th annual Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons, on Saturday in Atlanta. The 2023 BCFHOF class features Leslie Frazier, Henry “Killer” Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnnie Walton, and Coach Pete Richardson.

Since the award’s 2018 inception, the NFLPA has recognized one active NFL player who serves as a positive influence in his community, has ties to his HBCU alma mater, exhibits good character, and has performed at a high level during the most recent NFL season.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.