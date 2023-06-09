Biscuits unable to catch Blue Wahoos, 9-6

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (27-27) kept finding a way back into the ballgame after falling behind early, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-21) had too much offense as the butter and blue fell 9-6 on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

M.D. Johnson (1-2) retired the side in order to open his 11th start of the season for Pensacola, but it was a much different story for Cole Wilcox (0-5) in his 11th start for Montgomery. After Nasim Nunez led off the bottom of the first with a double, Griffin Conine hit a two-run homer to give Pensacola a 2-0 lead.

The Biscuits chipped away at the deficit after Logan Driscoll hit a solo-home run in the second inning and Ronny Simon scored off a sacrifice fly from Junior Caminero in the third.

The solo-shot was Driscoll’s seventh home run of the season, and it took place in his first at-bat since exiting the game on June 3 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas with an injury.

The Blue Wahoos fired back in the bottom of the third with an RBI-double from Norel Gonzalez that was followed by an RBI-single from Jose Devers. A sacrifice fly from Cody Morissette brought in a third run to put Pensacola up 5-2 entering the fourth.

Erik Ostberg put Montgomery back within two with an RBI-double to the center field wall, but Conine would respond with his second two-run shot of the day in the next frame to make the score 7-3 going into the fifth.

The action picked back up in the seventh when Austin Shenton sent a line drive over the left field wall to put the Biscuits back in the game. After holding the Blue Wahoos scoreless in the next frame, an RBI-groundout by Diego Infante once again put Montgomery back within two runs entering the bottom of the eighth.

However, Pensacola would have the bases loaded with no outs on the board to open the frame. After striking out Nunez, John Doxakis walked Conine and brought in a run for the Blue Wahoos. An RBI-groundout from Troy Johnston made the score 9-5, but Doxakis was able to get out of the jam without allowing any more runs.

After a double play put the Biscuits down to their last out in the top of the ninth, Junior Caminero recorded his first Double-A home run on a line drive over the center field wall. However, it was not enough as Pensacola was able to get the last out and clinch the victory.

The Biscuits and the Blue Wahoos will resume their six-game series on Friday, June 9 with a featured pitching matchup of Victor Muñoz (4-3) for the Biscuits against Patrick Monteverde (6-1) for Pensacola.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on June 13 to play the Biloxi Shuckers. The series will include a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by RTJ at Capitol Hill on Thirsty Thursday, June 15; Ladies Night on Friday, June 16; Outdoors Night presented by Outdoor Alabama feat. Specialty Jerseys and Max Fireworks on Saturday, June 17th; and a Father’s Day Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Common Bond Brewers and Bark in the Park on Sunday, June 18th.

