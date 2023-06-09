Crash cleared near Montgomery’s I-65/85 interchange

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports that a “major” crash near the Interstate 65/85 interchange has been cleared. Traffic is moving again.

Major delays were reported around 9:30 a.m. on I-85 northbound just past Exit 1 (Union/Court). The crash backed up both I-65 north and southbound onramps to I-85 north.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

