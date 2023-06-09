Deadline nears for Selma residents to sign debris removal form

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Selma is urging residents who signed up to have storm debris removed from their property to file the proper forms or miss out. The deadline is fast approaching.

Personal Property Debris Removal, or PPDR, will stop taking Right of Entry forms for debris removal from private properties and the end of the day on Friday, June 16.

FEMA has assessed 141 preapproved properties located in the city limits, but only 21 Right of Entry forms have been received so far. That means 120 property owners who have been preapproved have not given the city permission to come onto their property for debris removal.

The city said that if a resident’s property has been preapproved by FEMA, they still need to give the city authorization to enter the property to remove the tornado debris. The form can be picked up from and turned in to the city clerk’s office, city attorney’s office, and planning & development office.

The city released a list of the 120 preapproved residential properties.

FEMA has assessed 141 preapproved properties located in the city limits of Selma. However, only 21 Right of Entry forms have been received to date. This means that 120 property owners who have been preapproved have not given the city permission to enter their property for debris removal. (City of Selma)

The city added that if a residential property is not on the preapproved list and the owner still needs help with debris removal, they can pick up and complete a the form as soon as possible and return it by the deadline.

The city also said it’s gotten help requests from around 50 properties that were not on the pre-approved list. While those residents have completed the city’s form, the properties will still need to be pre-approved by FEMA before becoming eligible. FEMA is being notified about the requests, and the agency will review them for eligibility.

The final PPDR list of approved properties will be given to the debris removal company to begin the actual debris removal throughout the city. The city anticipates the actual debris removal will start by the end of June.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.