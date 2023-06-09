Elmore County mourns death of longtime educator Patrycya Lowery Tucker

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County community is mourning the loss of longtime educator and school board member Dr. Patrycya Joyce Lowery Tucker. She died on June 2, according to her obituary.

A Montgomery native, Tucker attended Alabama State University and received a bachelor’s degree in 1967 and a master’s in education in 1972. At the age of 70, Tucker defended her dissertation, and received a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Policy and Law from ASU.

Tucker’s career started with Elmore County Schools in 1972. She taught English at Elmore County Training School in Wetumpka and at Elmore County High School in Eclectic. She also taught at Bellingrath Junior High School in Montgomery. She retired in 2014 after 47 years in the education field.

In 2006, Tucker became the first African-American woman elected to serve on the Elmore County Board of Education, a seat she held for two terms totaling 12 years.

Tucker believed intensely in the school system and often told people that Elmore County’s schools were the best in the state.

A funeral service is set for Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. in Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

