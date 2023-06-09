Advertise
F1 to put final round of tickets on sale Friday for Las Vegas Grand Prix

A rendering is shown of the F1 track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The aerial view rendering...
A rendering is shown of the F1 track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The aerial view rendering shows the Paddock and E. Harmon Zone.(F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 reminded that the third and final round of ticket sales will launch Friday morning for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to a news release, the tickets, which will be available Friday at 10 a.m., are for three new hospitality experiences for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Each of the unique trackside experiences listed below will include three-day access to a dedicated vantage point overlooking the action where the twenty best drivers on the planet will race down the Las Vegas Strip and some of the world’s most iconic landmarks,” the release notes.

F1 provided the below descriptions for the three hospitality experiences:

  • Heineken® House ($8,000 + LET and fees per person): Located in the South Koval Zone and formerly referenced as Neon, Heineken® House brings the Las Vegas’ nightlife scene trackside on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™. The three-day ticket includes access to an energetic hospitality space pulsing with the beats of DJs and live entertainment that will have fans dancing the night away. All-inclusive food and beverage, including the new Heineken® Silver, premium cocktails and interactive premium food stations will be offered throughout the night. The three-level structure will offer breathtaking terrace views of the Koval Straightaway.
  • Club SI ($7,000 + LET and fees per person): Sports Illustrated’s Club SI will host an immersive three-day experience on-track complete with views of the high-speed action on Las Vegas Boulevard, located at Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The ticket includes a full slate of programming with highlights ranging from celebrity guest appearances, popular DJ performances, and panels. SI’s exceptional hospitality offerings include two exclusive VIP areas, a bountiful culinary experience complete with passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations and top-shelf cocktails. Tickets to Club SI will be available on sitickets.com and F1lasvegasgp.com
  • Club Paris ($5,500 + LET and fees per person): Located at Paris Las Vegas and spanning Alexxa’s, Beer Park and Chateau Nightclub & Gardens, Club Paris shared hospitality will provide a range of ways to enjoy center-Strip views of the drivers jockeying for position on the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard. The three-day ticket includes food and beverage, from action stations serving Alexxa’s high-end favorites, to Beer Park’s favorites plus a bespoke lounge at Chateau, complete with a DJ, live entertainment and passed bites and desserts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.

